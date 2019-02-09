Joe Sugg drops girlfriend Dianne Buswell on Strictly tour That's one way to end the tour!

After weeks of impressing judges and audience members alike on the Strictly Live! tour, Joe Sugg made the ultimate blunder while dancing - by dropping his girlfriend and dance partner Dianne Buswell on the floor! In video footage obtained by The Sun, the pair were performing a showdance to I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, before Joe dropped poor Dianne from his shoulders during a tricky looking manoeuvre. And this isn't the first time something like this has happened. Both Dianne and Joe took a painful looking tumble - during the same routine - when the tour first kicked off in Birmingham last month. Dancing on the edge of the stage near to the audience, they both lost their footing and fell to the floor.

The most recent accident happened at the 02 Arena on Saturday, where the cast will be finishing the tour with a final show tomorrow. But fans needn't worry, as Joe and Dianne have since been on social media and don't look to be affected by the day's events.

We're sure that Joe won't be in Dianne's bad books for the mishap, either, as the couple are so loved up at the moment. In fact, earlier this week they took their relationship up to the next level by recreating the ultimate Instagram couple pose! Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Diannel shared a snap of Joe holding her hand from behind as they overlooked a pretty lake. "First the beach now this... He doesn't like me near water if only he knew my middle name is Ariel," joked Dianne.

The professional dancer will soon be swapping Joe for another partner, too, as she recently revealed the news that she will be dancing with Patrick Helm for the upcoming Here Come The Girls tour, which she will soon embark on with co-stars Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt. Hopefully, there won't be any more nasty falls...

