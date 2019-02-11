David Beckham just did this for first time with daughter Harper – and it's too cute! The Beckhams were celebrating Cruz's upcoming 14th birthday

David Beckham surprised fans after admitting he has never ice-skated before! The retired footballer gave his Instagram followers an insight into how the family spent the weekend celebrating Cruz's upcoming 14th birthday. The Beckhams went ice skating in London, with David, 43, revealing it was his first time on the ice.

The sports icon uploaded a video of himself and daughter Harper, seven, gliding around the rink. "Dad on the ice for the first time ever," David captioned the clip, which showed him holding onto Harper's hand.

David had a go at ice skating with Harper

Despite it being his first go, David was comfortable on his blades, although Harper looked like a total pro twirling around in her leotard. Mum Victoria also shared a video at her attempts of skating backwards and captioned it: "Harper found mummy and daddy ice skating super entertaining!"

Harper looked like a total pro in her leotard

The Beckhams rented out a section of QUEENS' ice rink in Bayswater to host a private party for their son Cruz, who turns 14 later this month. While the birthday boy was the centre of attention, it seems he shared quite a bit of the spotlight with his younger sister Harper. The youngster was in charge of bringing out Cruz's birthday cookie cake on a tray and alongside a sweet video of the moment, Victoria, 44, wrote: "Happy birthday Cruz!! We love u so much!!"

The tight-knit family were joined by both sets of grandparents – Victoria's parents Jacky and Anthony Adams and David's mum and dad, Sandra and David. "Family time is everything," the former Spice Girl noted.

Mum Victoria also took to the ice

While the family are preparing to celebrate Cruz's birthday next week, David and Victoria have just marked an important milestone of their own. At the end of January, the power couple marked 21 years since their engagement. They both shared sweet photos from their big day on social media, with Victoria admitting: "Can't believe this was 21 years ago!!!"

The family were celebrating Cruz's birthday

