Royal baby: Prince Harry and Prince Charles admit to worries about the world the royal baby will grow up in Harry and Meghan's baby is due to be born any day

The countdown is well and truly on and of course it's a very exciting time for Prince Harry and Prince Charles who will soon become father (for the first time) and grandfather (for the fourth time) to the next royal baby. But while the royals are of course overjoyed by the prospect of the new arrival, there are also worries in both of their minds - as there's nothing like a new baby's birth to make you look at the world around you - and the problems you see. Both Charles and Harry are actively involved with charities close to their hearts and have spoken in recent months about the fears they have about the world their new family member will soon be born into.

In January, Harry, whose wife Meghan is due to give birth in the coming days or weeks, attended a roundtable discussion with Commonwealth young leaders. The dad-to-be raised his worries in a powerful speech, saying: "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change."

Prince Harry and Meghan meet youngsters in Bristol:

Harry, 33, also addressed the issues of saving the planet, as well as the lack of mental health support available for young people. "As I have spoken to young people on my travels, one of the recurring themes is the lack of mental health support for those under 30 and the remaining stigma and absence of services available. And while this may seem streamlined, and even niche to some, what I have come to understand so deeply is that all health is interconnected – our mental health, our planet's health, the health of our communities."

Harry and Meghan's baby is due in the spring

During a royal visit to Ghana at the end of last year, Charles, 70, also confessed his worries. He warned that future generations will face a "completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world" unless action is taken. Charles, who is known for his love of nature and the environment, said: "I am about to have another grandchild actually. It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future."

