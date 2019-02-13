Strictly's Kevin Clifton currently pursuing stage career to be 'happier' His sister Joanne said she inspired his move to the stage

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton recently revealed that he's uncertain of his Strictly future, after stepping away from this year's Strictly Live! tour to fulfil his role as Stacee Jaxx in the Rock of Ages stage production. Now, his sister Joanne - who also used to be a dancer on Strictly - has revealed that he had to pursue his stage dreams to be "happier". She told the Express in an interview on Wednesday: "Kevin said he got his inspiration from me to go into musicals. He always thought he would be a dancer and stuff, choreographing, then he said he saw the path that I took when I left Strictly and saw how happy I was on the stage and said he wants to feel that happiness." She added: "He saw how happy I was and was like, 'Oh I want to be that happy too!'"

However, before fans start worrying about Kevin's departure, Joanne also said that she's sure he will return to this year's show if he is asked, saying: "I reckon so, unless he has the same kind of feeling as me." She added: "He absolutely loved it this year and said he’s fallen back in love with dancing. So I think he will be back, he's a favourite as well, isn't he?"

Although Kevin is very obviously enjoying his time on the stage production very much, he has also admitted that he's waiting for the Strictly call to come! Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside last week, he said: "You're never contracted to more than just the series you're on. Hopefully they'll give me a call and say, 'We'd love to have you back for the 2019 series', and then I'll be doing that from August to Christmas." Confessing that he never wants to assume the show will ask him back, he added: "You never want to count your chickens."

In an interview with HELLO! magazine last year, Kevin opened up about how passionate he is about dance, which is why he was so happy to continue doing Strictly alongside his former wife Karen. He explained: "Our friendship was built on our passion for dance. Dance is the glue that holds us together. We are really passionate about what we do." Kevin and his dance partner Stacey Dooley went on to win over the nation's hearts in the show, which then led them to win first place in the competition! Whether he's on the stage or the dance-floor - Kevin always delights fans, which is why he probably loves doing both.

