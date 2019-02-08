Kevin Clifton reveals he doesn't know if he'll be return to Strictly Can you imagine the hit BBC show without Kevin?

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton is currently wowing audiences in his new musical Rock of Ages, but he has now revealed that he doesn't know for sure if he'll be returning to Strictly when its run finishes. Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside on Thursday about his uncertainty over returning for the next series of the dancing talent show, the professional dancer said: "They ask us, and probably in the next month or two they’ll start making phone calls to everyone to talk about the next series and whether they want you back on the show or not." He added: "You're never contracted to more than just the series you're on. Hopefully they'll give me a call and say, 'We'd love to have you back for the 2019 series', and then I'll be doing that from August to Christmas." Confessing that he never wants to assume the show will ask him back, he concluded: "You never want to count your chickens."

Kevin made his Strictly debut in 2013 and partnered with Susanna Reid for the 11th series of the hit show. He has since become a fan favourite, taking part six series. The 36-year-old has partnered up with celebrities including Frankie Bridge, Kellie Bright, Louise Redknapp and Susan Calman. Last year, Kevin won the competition with dance partner Stacey Dooley - but he hasn't joined Stacey on the Strictly tour, due to his other musical project.

Kevin as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages

Currently portraying Stacee Jaxx in the hit musical, Rock of Ages, Kevin is enjoying wearing a long, dark wig, 80s rock star clothing and plenty of kohl eyeliner in his new role! Talking about what a great time he's having with his new co-stars, Kevin recently told YouTube channel, Denim and Blether: "The cast have been wicked, they have been really lovely and talented and I felt really safe with them lot. I'm just loving it, I'm really enjoying it. It's nice to be doing something different."

