Fans go into a frenzy over former Strictly's Brendan Cole's shirtless video See the shirtless former Strictly star here...

Brendan Cole opened his new Nationwide theatre tour on Tuesday where a cast of dancers and musicians joined him to waltz his way onto the stage in Sheffield. During the interval of the show, Brendan posted a shirtless Instagram video where he stated: "Hey everyone, thought I better post something as we are on the opening night of Showman, we are half way through… If you are coming to the show in the next six or seven weeks, I think you are in for a treat- I'm really proud of how it's going so far as everyone is doing an incredible job. A lot of work has gone into tonight's show and I'm chuffed as you can see."

It seems that it wasn't the information that Brendan was sharing with his followers that caught their attention, but the lack of a shirt and his toned physique that impressed his fans. One Twitter user screenshot the video with the caption: "I think all the ladies have gone into overdrive" with a string of heart eye faces and fire emojis with another user replying with the same emojis.

Brendan Cole posted a shirtless video on Instagram

The Sheffield show was the first of a series of performances in which the former Strictly professional performs a variety of dance genres, including Latin and Ballroom with extremely talented musicians and a cast of successful dancers. After Sheffield, the appropriately named Show Man! tour will continue to High Wycombe on the 13 February before ending on the 28 March in Belfast.

On 30 January 2018, Brendan, who had starred in the show since 2004, confirmed that he would not be returning for the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing. In his last series he was paired with Charlotte Hawkins, an English television and radio presenter, however, they were eliminated in the fourth week. Brendan appeared on Lorraine shortly after the news was released that he was leaving Strictly to explain that it was an editorial decision to cut him from the show, despite speculation that it was his comments on-air and outside of the show about Shirley Ballas that caused Brendan's swift departure.

