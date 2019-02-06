Susan Calman felt 'uncomfortable' watching Strictly partner Kevin Clifton on stage in new musical – find out why Uh oh!

Former Strictly star Susan Calman has admitted that she felt a little uncomfortable watching her beloved partner Kevin Clifton perform in musical Rock Of Ages – because she wasn't expecting the show to be so "saucy". Speaking to It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 show, she said: "He's amazing. It's a bit saucy. I felt very uncomfortable. It was like watching my little brother being very saucy and I watched some of it through my hands!"

Kevin and Susan performing on Strictly

The BBC show tweeted the excerpt from her interview, which Kevin retweeted with a number of crying-laughing emojis. Replying to Zoe Ball, he sweetly said: "No way! I missed this! Where can I listen?" Susan and Kevin are firm friends and even have matching tattoos in tribute to their Strictly experience together.

Loading the player...

Plenty of fans commented on the tweets, with one writing: "It was funny when she said about Rock Of Ages... If you're expecting 'Kevin from Grimsby' you won't find him!" And another added: "I took my 12-year-old son to see it! We loved it but oh jeez it was very naughty!"

Kevin has previously confirmed that the touring musical is quite "raunchy", and that it's not necessarily appropriate for younger audiences. He retweeted a message on Saturday which read: "It's certainly raunchy and you'll see King Kev in a new light, there's moves you'll never see on Strictly. The tour recommends 14+ and I think that's about right. Get a babysitter and go and see it yourselves, then take them to see Burn the Floor."

Popped into the Kings theatre to see my mate @keviclifton before @rockofagesuk tonight. Can’t wait to see the show! pic.twitter.com/CaEC1DZLmJ — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) 23 January 2019

Susan supported her former partner during Glasgow leg of his performance schedule, tweeting in the show's interval: "Half time @rockofagesuk. I love him anyway but blimey @keviclifton is magnificent. What a voice. Loving every second." The professional dancer has won rave reviews since making his debut as Stacee Jaxx in the show, with many fans sharing how shocked they were at his incredible singing voice. One social media review read: "Not long home from Rock of Ages. Fantastic show!! Cast are amazing and @keviclifton WOW didn't see that coming with your singing, brilliant. Well done all @rockofagesuk."