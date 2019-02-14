David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute after revealing devastating loss Eric Harrison has passed away at the age of 81

David Beckham has paid a heartfelt tribute to Manchester United club's former youth coach Eric Harrison, who has passed away at the age of 81. The football legend took to Instagram on Thursday morning to remember his mentor as he claimed "we owe you everything". On behalf of David's teammates Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and brothers Gary and Phil Neville, the 43-year-old wrote: "We've lost our mentor, our coach and the man who made us. He taught us how to play, how to never give up, how important it was to win your individual battles and what we needed to do to play for Manchester United Football Club."

Recalling fond memories, David added: "He was always watching and always with us every time we played. I can still hear him telling me, 'NO MORE HOLLYWOOD PASSES.' I can still see him as we played on The Cliff training ground looking down on us either with a proud smile or a loud bang of his fist on the window knowing any minute he would be on his way down to probably advise me in the most polite way to stop playing those passes."

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in pictures

"More importantly he made us understand how to work hard and respect each other and not just on the pitch," he continued. "We won't forget the life lessons he gave us. Eric we love you and owe you everything. Gary, Phil, Ryan, Paul, Nicky and David." The official Manchester United's Instagram account also released a statement, which read: "We are extremely saddened to report that our former youth coach Eric Harrison passed away last night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Eric's family and friends at this sad and difficult time."

Loading the player...

Eric, who was credited with developing David and his teammates 'Class of 92' spell, spent nearly three decades at Old Trafford, and was awarded an MBE in 2017 for his services to football. He also led the team to four FA Youth Cup finals during his spell at the club, emerging victorious in 1992 and 1995. Eric was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, and passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham liked THIS post and we're so excited

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.