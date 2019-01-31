David and Victoria Beckham make big change in their family This is great!

David and Victoria Beckham have made a step in the right direction to help their family with their environmental responsibilities, by going eco-friendly with their water bottles. Victoria revealed on Instagram Stories on Wednesday that they had purchased eco-friendly reusable bottles for them to use in a bid to help reduce plastic waste. The former Spice Girl posted a photo of a personalised note from S'well bottles, who had delivered them to their house. In a second photo, seven-year-old Harper can be seen filling up her new bottle with water from the fridge. "Filling up getting ready for school," Victoria captioned the post.

Harper can be seen filling up her new bottle with water from the fridge

This isn’t the first time that Victoria in particular has demonstrated her passion for the environment. In 2016, she championed an eco-friendly collection during London Fashion Week, at the Green Carpet Challenge BAFTA Night To Remember. Talking at the event, she said: "This event brings together a brilliant group of leaders with sustainable values from the creative industries. I hope it will inspire, delight and continue to show that sustainability is the most magical and show-stopping story in fashion." It's been an exciting week for David and Victoria, who marked the 21st anniversary of their engagement. The couple both shared sweet photos from their engagement announcement on social media, with Victoria admitting: "Can’t believe this was 21 years ago!!!"

Harper filled up her new water bottle for school

Former England footballer David proposed to the Spice Girls singer in January 1998, following a whirlwind relationship. David popped the question over dinner at a restaurant, with the pair sharing their happy news – and giving the first glimpse at Victoria’s diamond engagement ring - outside their hotel. Later in the year, they will be celebrating 20 years of marriage. The pair tied the knot on 4 July 1999, and share four children together – Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven.

The family have returned to London for the beginning of the new year after spending New Year's Eve and Christmas at their home in the Cotswolds. The family enjoyed hosting a star-studded New Year's Eve party at their country mansion, complete with a colourful firework display set to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody. Guests included Liv Tyler and David Gardner, while Brooklyn's girlfriend Hana Cross also joined in the festivities. During the night, Victoria was videoed showcasing her best dance moves in the living room with her daughter Harper and her parents. The group were captured on a video posted on Victoria's Instagram Stories, and she wrote next to it: "Now that is mum dancing!! And I had totally forgotten how good Rod Stewart is!"

