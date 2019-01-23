Victoria Beckham flashes smile while making rare PDA with David David was so proud of his wife's new collaboration

David and Victoria Beckham shared a rare public display of affection on Tuesday night, as they arrived at launch of the fashion designer's highly anticipated Reebok collaboration in New York. Victoria smiled as the couple held hands and made their way to the special event at Manhattan restaurant The Flower Shop. The 44-year-old former Spice Girl looked incredible in snakeskin print shirt that was stylishly tucked into a pair of high-waist red trousers. Victoria and 43-year-old David were also joined by their eldest son Brooklyn and his new girlfriend Hanna Cross. Both David and Brooklyn proudly shared videos of the evening on their Instagram accounts. Hanna also uploaded a photograph of herself along with the caption: "Love love love my new beanie, hoodie and bomber from #reebokxvictoriabeckham [love heart emojis]." That's certainly one way of making a good impression with a new partner's parents!

READ: What is Kim Kardashian's net worth?

David and Victoria in New York

Last week, Victoria revealed that she gets frustrated at the split rumours that have circulated around her marriage to David. Speaking to The Guardian, she said: "It can get quite frustrating. But I leave it to my PR team. I don’t get involved." She and David were the subject of many stories towards the end of 2018, after social media became rife with claims that they were set to announce their divorce. At the time, a representative for the Beckhams told HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time".

READ: Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals the painful reason he isn’t taking part in the tour

WATCH: Celebrities on the National Television Awards red carpet

Loading the player...

In the lengthy interview, she also opened up about her family life, and her incredibly hectic schedule – including her intense workout routine. The fashion designer spends two hours every morning working out, but says it is something she has to do to sustain her busy lifestyle. Her day begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That’s the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.