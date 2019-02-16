Karen Clifton takes new boyfriend to Strictly star's big birthday night out It's been a big week for the new couple

Many of last year's Strictly Come Dancing cast were busy performing on The Greatest Dancer on Saturday night, but a few dancers were noticeably absent. Karen Clifton joined Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec to celebrate Aljaz' birthday - and she took her new boyfriend David Webb along to meet her Strictly pals properly! It was another milestone in a week that saw the pair make their first public appearance together before going Instagram official a couple of days later. The friends spent the evening at The Bird Club Cabaret where the atmosphere was thriving. Karen's former Strictly partner, Dr Ranj, also joined in the super fun looking celebrations. In videos shared by Aljaz and Janette, Karen and David laughed with each other as they watched the performers who danced around them.

READ: Strictly star Karen Clifton just made her romance with David Webb Instagram official

See Karen and her boyfriend in Janette's Instagram Stories here

After months of keeping their new romance underwraps, Karen and David shared their first Valentine's Day selfie together on Thursday. David uploaded the adorable snap of the pair onto his Instagram Stories, along with the simple caption: "LOVE." Karen looked blissfully happy in the photo, as she closed her eyes while laughing and gently stroking the side of David's face. Karen then shared a short video of the steak and wine meal that the couple were enjoying together. She adorned the clip with pink love hearts after uploading it to her own Instagram Stories. The pair are certainly enjoying some quality time together since Karen finished the Strictly Live! Tour.

READ: Harper Beckham makes big brother Brooklyn and his girlfriend breakfast in bed

Meanwhile, Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Neil and Katya Jones, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Graziano Di Prima and Pasha Kovalev all took to the stage on Saturday's The Greatest Dancer with Oti Mabuse and the other captains. For Pasha, it was particularly special, as it was the last time he danced with his Strictly co-stars. The winner of The Greatest Dancer gets to dance on Strictly next year, so it was an inspirational performance for the contestants in the semi-finals.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.