Strictly star Karen Clifton just made her romance with David Webb Instagram official They enjoyed a romantic meal together

After months of keeping their new romance underwraps, Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Clifton made her first public appearance with boyfriend David Webb earlier this week. The pair then took things to the next level on Thursday, by sharing their first Valentine's Day selfie together. David uploaded the adorable snap of the pair onto his Instagram Stories, along with the simple caption: "LOVE." Karen looked blissfully happy in the photo, as she closed her eyes while laughing and gently stroking the side of David's face. Karen then shared a short video of the steak and wine meal that the couple were enjoying together. She adorned the clip with pink love hearts after uploading it to her own Instagram Stories.

Karen has been reunited with David properly after spending the start of the year on the Strictly Live! tour. On Tuesday evening, they stepped out together for a trip to the theatre for the press opening night of new stage show Rip It Up. The public appearance came after they were first pictured together last year. Karen and David spent Christmas together in New York, and have been more open with their relationship ever since.

Meanwhile, Karen's ex-husband Kevin Clifton spent Valentine's Day doing what he loves most - performing on stage as Stacee Jaxx in the stage production Rock of Ages. His sister Joanne - a fellow Strictly alumni - recently opened up about how being on stage is making Kevin 'happier'. She said: "He [Kevin] said he saw the path that I took when I left Strictly and saw how happy I was on the stage and said he wants to feel that happiness." Joanne added: "He saw how happy I was and was like, 'Oh I want to be that happy too!'"

