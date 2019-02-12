Strictly's Karen Clifton and boyfriend David Webb make first public appearance together The couple stepped out in London on Tuesday night

Karen Clifton is now back in London following the hectic Strictly Come Dancing tour, and she has been enjoying making up for lost time with new boyfriend David Webb. The loved-up couple stepped out on Tuesday evening to enjoy a trip to the threatre for the press opening night of Rip It Up. The production stars many of Karen's former Strictly pals, with celebrities Aston Merrygold, Jay McGuiness, Harry Judd and Louis Smith all taking part. The pair posed for photos on the red carpet, with Karen looking stylish in black sheer dress teamed with a leather jacket. Earlier in the day, Karen shared a sweet picture of herself at home with her beloved rescue dogs Betty and Marley, which she uploaded on her Instagram page. "Home. #theresnoplacelikehome," she wrote next to the snapshot.

Strictly's Karen Clifton and new boyfriend David Webb enjoyed a trip to the theatre

David – who looked after Karen's dogs during the Strictly tour - recently paid tribute to his girlfriend following her heavy workload on Strictly. The opera singer uploaded a video on Instagram Stories of the pro dancer taking her final bow and high-fiving fans at the end of the tour, he said: "Stupid proud of this one at the end of a whopper 8 months of @strictlycomedancing2018 & the @strictlycomedancinglive tour, her relentless energy, contagious laughter, passion for her job & her determination is pretty special. #takeabow."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Natural History Museum - live updates

The happy couple shared their first photo together last week

READ: Claudia Winkleman reveals huge Strictly blunder

Karen and David were first pictured together late last year, and things have gone from strength to strength ever since. Last week, the pair both shared their first picture together on social media, which was taken when David went to visit Karen in her last leg of the Strictly tour, and the pair were seen relaxing on the bed with face masks. Following her split from fellow pro Kevin Clfiton, Strictly star Karen has never looked happier, having found love again, and in December, Karen told HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing."