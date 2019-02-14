Strictly's Karen Clifton reveals romantic first Valentine's night post marriage split with Kevin Clifton She’s moving on following her split from Kevin Clifton

Things appear to be getting serious between Karen Clifton and her new boyfriend David Webb! The couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together on Thursday, with a night in and romantic dinner that the professional dancer couldn’t resist showing to her fans on Instagram.

The pair appeared to tuck into steak with potatoes and broccoli served with a glass of red wine. And David treated his girlfriend to a special card which read "You give me a reason to smile". The romantic night in comes just two days after Karen and David made their first public outing together at the press opening night of Rip It Up, which starred many of Karen’s former Strictly pals, including Harry Judd and Aston Merrygold.

Karen Clifton and David Webb enjoyed a romantic Valentine's Day dinner

Karen and David were first pictured together late last year, and things have gone from strength to strength ever since. David – who looked after Karen's dogs during the Strictly tour - recently paid tribute to his girlfriend following her heavy workload on Strictly. The opera singer uploaded a video on Instagram Stories of the pro dancer taking her final bow and high-fiving fans at the end of the tour, he said: "Stupid proud of this one at the end of a whopper 8 months of @strictlycomedancing2018 & the @strictlycomedancinglive tour, her relentless energy, contagious laughter, passion for her job & her determination is pretty special. #takeabow."

MORE: Strictly's Karen Clifton opens up about staying close to ex-husband Kevin

The couple were first pictured together in late 2018

The pair shared their first photo together on social media earlier this month – a snap of them enjoying some downtime together with face masks at their hotel. Karen wrote next to the image: "Introducing the new kids on the wrestling block, Nacho Libre and Nacho Cheese." Karen has never looked happier since finding love again following her split from fellow Strictly pro Kevin Clifton, and in December, the dancer told HELLO! that “being in love is a wonderful thing”.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.