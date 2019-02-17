Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell introduce new family member on weekend break They looked so loved up!

Strictly Come Dancing stars Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell celebrated their Strictly Live! win with Joe's sister Zoella on a trip to Brighton this weekend. The lovebirds - who started a relationship during the last series of the show - spent the weekend walking along the promenade, playing in the game arcades, sitting on the beach, enjoying cocktails and looking out from the pier. But, the most exciting part of the trip for Joe and Dianne was introducing their newest family member - an adorable baby sloth stuffed toy that they won in one of the amusements. Dianne shared a photo of the fluffy little friend captioning it: "Best day ever, we have a new family member, this is Americano." They then walked along with pier with Americano and posed in more photos with him.

READ: Dancing on Ice wedding proposal shocks live audience

See their new family members on Dianne's Instagram Stories

Joe and Dianne recently dominated the Strictly Live! tour competition, and won every single one of the dates! Strictly Live!'s official Twitter account announced the exciting news of their overall win, writing: "And the winners of the final 2019 @SCD_Live_Tour show were... @joe_sugg and @dbuzz6589 With a phenomenal 28/29 tour wins they are the undisputed Glitterball champions of the 2019 tour!". The win came despite Joe dropping Dianne the day before the announcement was made. The pair were performing a showdance to I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, before Joe dropped poor Dianne from his shoulders during a tricky looking manoeuvre. Ouch!

READ: Strictly star AJ Pritchard reveals big change following club attack

Joe confirmed his romance with Dianne just after the Strictly final in December. The vlogger announced his new relationship status on social media in a heartfelt tribute to his new girlfriend. Posting a photo of the pair on Instagram, he wrote next to the image: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.