Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell is celebrating reaching over 700,000 Instagram followers! The dancer posted on her Instagram Story on Friday to thank her fans, writing: "Thank you so much 700k followers you little legends," blowing a kiss to the camera. Since she's been spending so much time with new boyfriend Joe Sugg, no doubt some of his 5.8 million followers have started following Dianne, too. Who can blame them, since the pair are hilarious together – posting footage of their silly pranks on each other, and sweet insights into their life post-Strictly.

Dianne had around 30,000 followers back in August 2018, just before she was paired up with Joe for the next series of the show. Before that, her debut on Strictly saw her partnered with Reverend Richard Coles – the couple took fourteenth place and were voted out on week three. This time around, fans got to see much more of her fun personality, so we're not surprised she's found herself with quite the social influence.

While the professional dancer's followers had been steadily growing throughout the 2018 series, they adorably shot up in December, after she and Joe confirmed their romance. From around Christmas to January she gained approximately 350,000 new fans. Joe's loyal followers have been nothing but thrilled to see the pair so happy, and seem to love watching Dianne in his vlogs and social media posts, too.

Recently, Dianne revealed she has been inspired by Joe's YouTube career, and that she'd got herself her own camera to try vlogging. "Somebody now has a vlogging camera!" she tweeted in January. One of Joe's recent videos also sees Dianne taking over filming, leading fans to suggest she get her own channel, too. "Now all Dianne has to do is put this footage on a channel of her own﻿," one wrote, while another added: "Normally it becomes annoying when a girlfriend comes into the picture, but I LOVE HER. Best addition to your vlogs ever! She is hilarious and real and pretty and all things wonderful. Keeper!!!﻿"

