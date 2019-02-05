Strictly's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell recreate the ultimate couple pose Talk about couple goals!

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have taken their relationship up to the next level by recreating the ultimate Instagram couple pose! Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a snap of Joe holding her hand from behind as they overlooked a pretty lake. "First the beach now this... He doesn't like me near water if only he knew my middle name is Ariel," joked Dianne.

The sweet post was met with a positive reaction, with one follower saying: "I think that's the cutest thing! My husband would push me in." Another wrote: "Awww you guys make my heart burst with happiness. The fact he wants you to be safe is the most precious thing. I know he would protect you with his life, cutest couple EVER." A third post read: "Ahh the cutest couple going, you suit each other so much and I’m happy for both of you!!" One other fan added: "Love you guys, you are so cute together."

MORE: Strictly star Seann Walsh's new mystery woman revealed

Loading the player...

The couple confirmed their romance a day after the Strictly final. News of their relationship didn't come as much of a surprise as their chemistry on the dancefloor was evident. They have since been happily posting lovely pictures on social media and Dianne has even appeared in Joe's vlogs. Meanwhile, Dianne recently celebrated reaching over 700,000 Instagram followers. On Friday, the dancer thanked her fans on her Instagram Story, and said: "Thank you so much 700k followers you little legends." Dianne had around 30,000 followers back in August 2018, just before she was paired up with Joe, who has 5.8 million followers.

READ: Strictly couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announce pregnancy