Strictly star AJ Pritchard reveals big change following club attack AJ and his brother Curtis were victims of an unprovoked attack in December

Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard has opened up about how his life has changed since he became victim of an unprovoked attack in December. The 24-year-old spoke out about the incident nearly two months on during an interview with ITV News, and admitted that since it happened, he has gone out less, preferring to stay in with a cup of tea. He said: "I have been out since. I was a bit hesitant, I'm not going to lie. But I have been out once or twice just for a little drink or two, but I quite enjoy my cup of tea at home."

AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis appeared on This Morning shortly after the attack

Just after Christmas, AJ and his brother Curtis Pritchard were targeted by a group of eight men while they were out at a night club near their family home in Cheshire. Curtis' injuries were so severe that it was feared that he wouldn’t be able to dance again, and he required surgery on his knee. Luckily, Curtis – who was set to star in Ireland's Dancing with the Stars before the incident – has recovered nicely. AJ added: "My brother had to have surgery on his leg but thankfully he was back in Ireland dancing, feeling strong and fit. The same for me, really channelling my energy into a new dance tour. I'm focusing on the positives, because there are so many negatives that happened."

AJ and his most recent Strictly dance partner, Lauren Steadman

AJ has previously praised Curtis for saving him and putting himself at risk to protect his brother "Curtis risked his own dancing career to save mine as he threw himself in front of the attackers so they couldn't get to me. He was thinking of both my dancing career with my legs and my TV career with my face," he told The Sun. "He tried to protect me and in doing so saved my life and my legs from danger."

