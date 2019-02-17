Dancing on Ice wedding proposal shocks live audience How romantic

To celebrate a week that marked Valentine's Day, Dancing on Ice decided to go all romantic by letting a fan propose to his girlfriend on the ice! During the warmup of Sunday evening's show, unsuspecting audience member Patsy was brought onto the ice where she took a seat. Some of the show's professional male skaters then adorned her with red roses. Moments later, Patsy looked more nervous as she saw her boyfriend Toby walk out and get down on one knee. He presented Patsy with a ring, before asking him to marry her. The audience cheered as she said yes and sparks literally flew behind the newly engaged pair on the ice rink.

READ Holly Willoughby is gorgeous in teal gown for latest Dancing On Ice show

But it's not all love and smiles for the real contestants on this week - as it's a double elimination. In the lead-up to the live show, it was a particularly tough week for former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan. The 40-year-old hurt himself during rehearsals, and appeared to be in discomfort in a video posted on Instagram by his co-star, Brian McFadden. Brian shared behind-the-scenes footage of James being looked after by the show's medical team, and was screaming in agony as he put his hand into a bowl of ice to help ease the pain. James could be heard saying: "I'm on dancing on ice and I hate ice," before putting his hand into the ice bowl. But he still persevered and performed on the show!

READ: Strictly star AJ Pritchard reveals big change following club attack

One person who had nothing to worry about on the show was Holly Willoughby, who looked beautiful in a teal gown with sparkly diamante detail on the shoulders. She shared details of the outfit with fans on Instagram, by posting a photo along with the caption: "Here we go... @dancingonice on @itv at 6pm... it’s a double elimination! Tonight’s #hwstyle - dress by @antonioberardiofficial shoes @ginashoesofficial jewellery by @boodlesjewellery".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.