Victoria Beckham is finally launching her YouTube channel! The fashion designer is kicking off her content with a very candid video documenting her globe-trotting lifestyle, giving viewers a glimpse at her hotel room during a recent trip to New York to launch her Reebok collection. The mother-of-four even admitted that the messy state of her hotel room would drive husband David "crazy"! Speaking to the camera, she says: "You can see why I drive my husband crazy, because he is super-super-tidy. I’m a germophobe, everywhere has got to be super-super-clean, and I mean I will disinfect everywhere, but I am a bit messy. What are you going to do?"

She later adds: "This would be giving David a panic attack right now, a full-on panic attack… you know what it looks like, it looks like Victoria Beckham threw up everywhere!"

Victoria's new channel is thought to be going live on Tuesday with the video - though she did launch the platform at her AW19 fashion show on Sunday, when she live-streamed footage from the catwalk. Husband David and her four children were all in attendance to sit on the front row and support her, too.

The content is set to be an exciting venture for Victoria, who first teased the news in November 2018. She called it a "new chapter" in her life in the announcement video, writing on Instagram: "At September’s LFW @derekblasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08! Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today x Kisses VB."

She said on camera: "This is a new chapter right now. I can put my foot on the gas and do everything that I've wanted to do for a long, long time."