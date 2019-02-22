Strictly's Karen Clifton has been with boyfriend David Webb much longer than thought It's believed the couple have been together for a year

Karen Clifton may have only just made her relationship with opera singer David Webb Instagram official, but it seems the pair have been dating for a lot longer than we originally thought. It's believed the couple have together for nearly a year now after they were first pictured out in London during a date night last February. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a selfie of the two from what appears to be taken in the summer. "Throwbacks to suntans and long hair," David captioned the shot.

The post comes shortly after they celebrated Valentine's Day together. David uploaded a sweet picture of the pair onto his Instagram Stories, along with the simple caption: "LOVE." Karen looked blissfully happy in the photo, as she closed her eyes while laughing and gently stroking the side of David's face. Following her split from fellow pro Kevin Clifton, Strictly star Karen has never looked happier, having found love again with David. In December, Karen told HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing."

She explained: "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family. Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

