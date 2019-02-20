Kevin Clifton’s fans don’t recognise him in new video Is that you, Kevin?

Kevin Clifton is currently having the time of his life performing on stage in Rock of Ages, and his latest video showed just how much he's really getting into character for it. The 36-year-old Strictly dancer uploaded a video of himself as rocker Stacee Jaxx on Wednesday, crawling across the stage while wearing a black wig and eyeliner, while speaking in a deep American accent. Kevin looked so different that he was almost unrecognisable!

Fans loved the new look and shared their excitement over going to see Kevin in his new role. One follower wrote: "Cannot wait to see this!!!!!" Another joked: "Oh Dear not used to that Kevin!!" whiler another shocked fan exclaimed: "Flippin 'eck!" There were also a lot of fire emojis to show that people approved of Kevin's hot new look.

Kevin recently celebrated a very special anniversary with his Rock of Ages co-stars – their 100th show! Last Friday, he retweeted a message from the tour, which read: "Dudes and Dudettes! Please give a massive round of applause to the Rock of Ages tour - which hits its 100th performance today! If you’re yet to catch them - what are you waiting for?! Grab your tickets & get ready to ROCK!"

The celebration came after Kevin revealed he's unsure if he'll be returning to Strictly Come Dancing this year. The star - who won last year's show with Stacey Dooley - recently explained that he's waiting for the call to come, asking him to return for 2019.

