Strictly star cosies up with Lucy Alexander during star-studded night out This looks like a fun night for all!

Over the weekend, TV presenter Lucy Alexander enjoyed a girls' night out with her good friend, This Morning host Ruth Langsford. The pair headed to the theatre to watch Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke in his new musical, Anton and Erin: Dance Those Magical Musicals, and it looked like they had a wonderful time! Lucy shared a lovely photo on Instagram of herself and Anton embracing backstage at the show, and wrote next to the image: "Strictly just cuddling! Great catching up @mrantondubeke." The photo prompted Lucy's fans to encourage her to take part in the next series of the BBC One dance show, with one writing: "You'd be great on Strictly," while another said: "What a fabulous partnership you two would make on Strictly."

Strictly's Anton du Beke was delighted to see his friend Lucy Alexander

MORE: Ant McPartlin goes on holiday with Anne-Marie Corbett and her daughters

Ruth, meanwhile, wasted no time in perfecting her dance skills again during her time with her former Strictly partner. The Loose Women panellist posted a video of the pair showing off their moves after the show. "Couldn’t visit my @bbcstrictly partner without having a little twirl....like riding a bike! Great show Dance those Magic Musicals with #erinboag coming to a theatre near you. #dancing #antondubeke#strictly #partner," she wrote. Fans adored watching the pair back together, with one writing: "Love the dancing steps," while another said: "You've still got it Ruth." During the latest series of Strictly, Ruth and Lucy went to watch the show together, along with other former contestants including Mollie King and Debbie McGee.

Ruth and Lucy went to watch Strictly last year

READ: Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares rare photo with husband

Ruth has previously spoken to HELLO! about how much she enjoyed dancing with Anton during her time on Strictly Come Dancing. Describing 52-year-old Anton as "a fabulous dancer and a dream partner", Ruth said: "Anton is so funny. He reminds me a lot of my husband in terms of banter. We share a similar sense of humour, which is why I’m so thrilled he’s my partner. Anton’s a good teacher and we work hard, but he makes everything so much fun. He’s intuitive, too. He knows instinctively when I’m tired or struggling or about to cry. That’s when he’ll stop and say, ‘Let’s go and get a cup of tea.’ So he senses what I need, when I need it. He’s a fabulous dancer and a dream partner."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.