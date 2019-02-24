Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton makes shock confession Oh dear Kevin!

Kevin Clifton won Strictly Come Dancing, and is known for his incredible dance skills. However, while he is a man of many talents, they don't seem to extend to the culinary field! The pro dancer joined Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy on Sunday Brunch this weekend, and made a surprising confession while he watched the hosts cook up a storm in the kitchen. Kevin warned them: "I've never cracked an egg," adding: "Now everyone's looking at me like I'm an alien!" Simon then helped Kevin follow step-by-step instructions as he cracked his first egg on the show, with the audience erupting with cheers as he managed to do it mess free.

Kevin Clifton admitted to never having cracked an egg

On Twitter, viewers were quick to pick up on Kevin's confession, with one joking: @keviclifton cracks an egg for the very first time! What a rocking egg-xample to us all! Eggcellent! X," while another said: "Seeing @keviclifton crack an egg for the first time on @SundayBrunchC4 is definitely the highlight of my Sunday." A third added: "It makes me feel that I could go on MasterChef."

Kevin's appearance on the show follows just two days on from his Virgin Radio interview on Friday morning, where he admitted that he still hasn’t heard back from the Strictly bosses about his future on the show. The 36-year-old, who is on his Rock of Ages tour at the moment, shared: "I'm kind of hoping to get the call to go back on Strictly. I haven't had it yet but that's just how it works." Shocked to hear the news, Chris went on to reveal that he received his contract. "I've got my contract," he disclosed. "I've got to go for a medical because I've got a dodgy left knee so I can run on it, I can go straight but laterally I have an issue with my knee so that could be a problem."

Kevin in costume for Rock of Ages

Since January, Kevin has been wowing audiences with his turn as Stacee Jaxx in the musical Rock of Ages, and surprising many fans with his impressive singing voice. Kevin has been visited by his friends and family, including former Strictly partner Susan Calman, while his most recent dance partner and fellow Strictly winner, Stacey Dooley, is also hoping to go and watch him perform. On the red carpet at the National Television Awards, the investigative journalist told HELLO! that she had been texting Kevin, and that she was "hopefully" going to have time to watch him.

Kevin and Karen on dancing together after their split

