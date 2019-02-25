Ant McPartlin holidays with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett and her daughters The couple went public with their romance last year

Just weeks after adopting two puppies together, Ant McPartlin and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett experienced another first – their first holiday away with Anne-Marie's daughters. The group were pictured at the airport in Abu Dhabi, where they are believed to have spent the children's half-term break. Ant looked relaxed and carefree in the photos published by the Mail Online, laughing with his former PA and hugging her daughters.

The couple's relationship appears to be going from strength to strength. Earlier this month, it was reported that Ant, 43, and Anne-Marie, 42, adopted two adorable Maltipoos. They were seen bracing the brisk winds as they walked the cute pups, named Milo and Bumble, on Wimbledon Common in early February. The puppies, said to cost around £1,000 each, are a cross between Maltese terriers and poodles.

Ant McPartlin, pictured previously, enjoyed a holiday in Abu Dhabi

Ant and his girlfriend went public with their romance last year, shortly after he announced his split from wife Lisa Armstrong. Speaking publicly for the first time about his relationship one year later, Ant told The Sun on Sunday: "Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life. She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy.

"She is the most wonderful true woman. And the way we are and when people see us together, they'll see how honest and kind and happy we make each other."

Ant apologises for drink-driving:

Anne-Marie had worked as Ant's PA for years before "something changed" and they became more than just friends, Ant said. The pretty blonde is a mother-of-two, who also split from her husband just months before Ant and Lisa broke up.

"We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were and we were like, 'This felt so good, why deny it,'" said Ant. He continued: "I don't know, it's magic isn't it? If I knew, I'd bottle it. It's great – we're in a great place, really happy."

