WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals the one Joe Sugg tip she's taking on new tour These Strictly stars will need eyes at the back of their heads

Now that her Strictly Come Dancing commitments have come to an end, Dianne Buswell is now looking forward to the next chapter - her new dance tour! The professional dancer, who finished as a finalist with boyfriend Joe Sugg in last year's series, is joining fellow pros Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt on their special Here Come The Girls tour. However, Dianne has revealed the girls should watch their backs as she has taken a fun tip from her boyfriend.

"I'm going to be taking my camera on tour with us," she told HELLO! in this week's issue. "I'm definitely going to be taking some backstage footage of us. But do you know what else I'll be doing, I'm going to take a leaf out of Joe's book and do a few pranks." Taking it in her stride, she warn: "Yeah, they're coming for you. Have eyes at the back of your heads girls because I'm coming for you." It's hardly surprising that Dianne will bring her fun attitude on the tour, she and Joe have kept fans entertained with their tricks over the past few weeks on the Strictly nationwide tour.

Meanwhile, the new show - which kicks off in March - will have an exciting mix of individual performances and group numbers with their supporting dance partners. Speaking about the tour, Amy revealed: "We are just three girls who have always had a dream. All we want to do is inspire all the young girls, teenage girls, women in their twenties, women in their fifties, if they've got a dream then live it. We are living proof that it can happen. We are touring the country with our own tour."

Strictly stars Dianne and Amy have established themselves on the hit BBC show dance show. Although, Chloe was never partnered up with a celebrity during her two-year stint on Strictly, she took the lead roles in group numbers and often appeared on It Takes Two, as well as dancing with Gethin Jones in the 2016 Christmas special. For the full interview, grab the latest copy of HELLO!, out now.

