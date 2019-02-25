Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares rare loving photo with husband Marius Lepure Oti has just wrapped up filming The Greatest Dancer

As the first series of The Greatest Dancer wrapped over the weekend, dance captain Oti Mabuse had a lot to celebrate. Not only did her act Ellie Fergusson win, but the Strictly star was finally able to breathe and relax after a busy season. Oti paid tribute to her husband Marius Lepure and thanked him for always supporting her. Sharing a sweet selfie of the couple, she wrote: "And [thanks to my] husband of course who held me through it all. I just bloody love ya kiddo."

After Ellie, 15, was crowned the winner on Saturday night, she embraced Oti fully and said: "I'm speechless. It's been the most amazing experience of my life." Oti praised the teen dancer, saying: "It's been all her, it has nothing to do with me. She came out every single week and did her best. Ellie you are so deserving!"

It's clear the two ladies have formed a close bond during their time on the show. On the day of the final, Oti posted a sweet photo showing her lying across Ellie's lap. "When the love is real..." she wrote.

While Oti rarely speaks about her private life in public, fans do know that she married ballroom and Latin dancer, Marius, in 2014. The 36-year-old Romanian performed as a backing dancer on Strictly in 2017 alongside his wife and despite talks of him becoming a professional on the show, he did not appear in the 2018 or 2019 series.

Joking with the Daily Mail about their relationship and the so-called Strictly curse, Marius has previously said: "I've heard about the Strictly curse, but it doesn't bother me one bit. I simply can't afford to get a divorce so it's not going to happen."

