Catherine Zeta-Jones makes rare red carpet appearance with children Dylan and Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sensational on the red carpet over the weekend, as she was joined by her daughter Carys and son Dylan. The 49-year-old Hollywood star attended Wales' National Day Gala in New York City on Friday for St David's Day, wearing a stunning red velvet gown. Catherine's 15-year-old daughter Carys was her mother's double, with her raven hair, dark features and red dress. Dylan, 18, looked very handsome and mature in his black suit, as he posed lovingly alongside his mother and sister.

Taking to Instagram later, Catherine shared a photograph of the night along with the caption: "An inspirational evening with this incredible group from The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama! Delighted to be initiated as a Fellow of this stellar establishment. Thank you all for sharing your talents! I was honored and in awe by your presentation. I’ll let you know as soon as I pick my jaw up off the floor! #RWCMD."

Catherine is a doting mother to her two children who she shares with husband Michael Douglas. In an interview published in HELLO!, Catherine revealed that both children are set for a career on stage! She said: "I think they're good at it. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft. My sons wants to do a Bachelor of Arts in theatre. My daughter wanted to be a paediatrician until she was five, when she decided acting was better."

Well it certainly looks like Carys and Dylan are naturals on the red carpet!

