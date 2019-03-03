Emma Bunton's wedding details revealed after eight-year engagement Baby Spice is taking a big step

Emma Bunton and her boyfriend of twenty years Jade Jones are set to marry at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall. Photographs of the Spice Girl heading into the venue over the weekend were published by the Sunday Mirror newspaper, which also reported that she gave notice of intent to marry. The couple, who have two children together - Beau, 11, and seven-year-old Tate - got engaged in January 2011, and Emma recently opened up about getting married. She told Fabulous magazine: "There aren't any plans for a wedding, but we do talk about it. I think because both of us are Aquarius we try and live for the moment, so don't plan things too far ahead. I'm so lucky to have found him."

Emma, Jade and their two sons

The news came on Sunday after 43-year-old Emma shared another exciting announcement earlier in the week. On Monday, the mum-of-two announced that she is releasing her fourth solo album – her first in over 12 years – called My Happy Place. She also revealed that fiance Jade will feature on the album! The pair duet to You're All I Need To Get By, by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Radio host Emma also celebrated Jade's 40th birthday last week, taking to Instagram to share a touching message about him. Alongside a collage of pictures of the pair together, she wrote: "@jadejonesdmg happy birthday! You are our life!!!! Thank you for always putting us first. Today we are celebrating you! You make the world a much better place! #40."

HELLO! Online have contacted Emma's rep for comment

