Harper Beckham records sweet message for dad David - and debuts new glasses!

Just when we thought little Harper Beckham couldn't be any sweeter, the seven-year-old has recorded the most adorable message for her dad David. Harper sat in between her two brothers Cruz and Romeo in the car during the school run to record the sweet message, which was later played to an audience in the LA Galaxy stadium where a statue of David was erected on Friday night. A smiling Harper - who was wearing her new pair of glasses - smiled at the camera before waving and shouting: "Hi daddy, congratulations on the statue!" Her big brothers also congratulated their dad, signing off with: "Love you." Their mum Victoria recorded the message being played out to the stadium and shared the moment on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, along with the caption: "Kisses from the LA Galaxy."

David and Victoria were a picture of happiness at the event, as they laughed and hugged each other. Fashion designer Victoria shared a photo of the couple sat at their table while giggling, captioning it: "Amazing night tonight with @lagalaxy @j_corden celebrating @davidbeckham the first statue in the MLS! We are all so proud x kisses x." She was incredibly proud of her husband, who made a speech at the event before watching his statue being revealed.

This was also the first time that fans got a proper look at Harper's new glasses - and they look super cute. Victoria gave a glimpse of the new specs earlier in the week, sharing snaps of Harper on her way to school, riding her bike, and later enjoying a croissant before class - but hey only showed the frames from the side. Harper's new glasses follow just after her new haircut, which her dad David has since compared to that of American Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The pair sat next to each other on the front row of Victoria Beckham's fashion show last week, and the retired footballer joked that he couldn’t tell the difference.

