10 inspiring celebrity quotes on female empowerment, from Lady Gaga to Dame Helen Mirren Who run the world?

In need of some serious girl power? Look no further than your favourite female celebrities, who have used their platform to inspire women the world over. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite quotes from the likes of Meghan Markle’s mate Serena Williams, Emilia Clarke and Dame Helen Mirren.

1. "Well, I prefer the words 'one of the greatest athletes of all time," - Serena Williams, to a reporter who claimed she’d go down in history as one of the greatest female athletes of all time.

2. "I also feel like we should stop calling feminists 'feminists' and just start calling people who aren't feminist 'sexist' – and then everyone else is just human. You are either a normal person or a sexist. People get a label when they're bad," – Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams

3. "Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness" – Oprah Winfrey

4. "In terms of feminist issues, my mum never told me, like, 'it's going to be tough. You've got boobs'. But I saw that there was no difference between my mum and dad in terms of what they were capable of because of their genders," – Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke

5. "If you want to run for Prime Minster, you can. If you don't, that's wonderful too. Shave your armpits, don't shave them, wear flats one day, heels the next. These are so irrelevant and surface to what it is all really about, and I wish people wouldn't get up in that. We want to empower women to do exactly what they want, to be true to themselves, to have the opportunities to develop," – Emma Watson

6. "I think every woman in our culture is a feminist. They may refuse to articulate it, but if you were to take any woman back 40 years and say, ‘Is this a world you want to live in?’, they would say 'No.'" – Dame Helen Mirren

7. "I always say, women have brains and uteruses, and are able to use both" – Karen Brady

8. "I'm not really sure people know or understand what a feminist is, but it's very simple. It's someone who believes in equal rights for men and women" – Beyonce

9. "People would ask, as if it was a joke, 'so you mean you are a feminist? As though feminism couldn't be discussed unless we're making fun of it" – Keira Knightley

10. "A feminist to me is somebody that wishes to protect the integrity of women who are ambitious. A feminist in my opinion is somebody that regards women have a strong intelligence and wisdom. That we are just as great as men – and some of us can be even better" – Lady Gaga