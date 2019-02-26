Lady Gaga breaks silence over that Oscars performance with Bradley Cooper The acclaimed stars sang their hearts out to Shallow

Following their electrifying performance of Shallow at the Oscars on Sunday night, nominees Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were the talk of Hollywood - with many fans speculating the nature of their friendship. However, on Monday, Lady Gaga broke her silence about the much-talked-about duet, describing her co-star from A Star Is Born as a "true friend". Taking to Instagram to share a snap of them on-stage, she wrote: "Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius."

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed Shallow at the Oscars

Eyes were raised when the stars gazed into each other's eyes whilst giving a rousing delivery of their award-winning song, which nearly ended with a kiss. The joint appearance marked the first time Lady Gaga had been seen since ending her engagement to her fiancé Christian Carino. The newly-single singer walked the red carpet alone, while Bradley arrived hand-in-hand with his mother Gloria and his partner Irina Shayk.

Moments after their sizzling duet, the track was named the winner in the Best Song category. Breaking down in tears during the acceptance speech, Lady Gaga told the audience: "Thank you so much. To the Academy for this wonderful honour. Thank you to every single person in this room. Thank you to Mark Ronson, to Anthony Rossomando, to Andrew Wyatt my co-writers, I love them so much. To my sister, my soul mate, I love you."

Turning her attention to Bradley, she added: "My family is here, I love you, mum and dad. Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could've sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us, thank you so much." The star continued: "If you are at home and sitting on your couch watching this right now, all I have to say is this is hard work. I have worked hard for a long time, and it is not about winning, but it's about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There's a discipline for passion, and it's not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave. Thank you."

