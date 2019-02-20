Lady Gaga announces split from fiancé Christian Carino - details The couple had been engaged for a month…

Lady Gaga has split up from her fiancé Christian Carino following their one-month engagement. A representative for the A Star Is Born actress confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Lady Gaga, 32, started dating Christian, 49, in 2017, but speculation began when Christian was absent from the Grammys last Sunday, and she was pictures without her engagement ring. The singer won the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance for hit song Shallow, but didn’t mention Christian in her acceptance speech. The couple's engagement was first announced by Lady Gaga in October when she referred to Christian as her fiancé at an Elle Women in Hollywood event. She had previously been seen wearing a diamond ring the month before.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino have ended their engagement

It's a big week ahead for Lady Gaga, who is nominated for two Academy Awards – Best Actress for her portrayal as struggling artist Ally in A Star Is Born, and Best Song, for the film's soundtrack Shallow. Not only has she been winning awards, but Lady Gaga has impressed fans with her acting skills, who are keen to see her on the screen again in the near future. Luckily, this looks like it will be the case. Backstage at the Golden Globes in January, the star told press: "I will definitely continue acting. I love acting. I loved acting on American Horror Story as the countess for Ryan Murphy, and I loved acting in A Star Is Born for Bradley Cooper. It was a tremendous experience, and I want to continue to do more, but I am a bit spoiled. I’ve had some fantastic directors and fantastic visionaries."

MORE: Why Meghan Markle was forced to abandon a New York restaurant after 15 minutes

Lady Gaga arrived alone at the Grammys last week

MORE: This is what Prince Harry is doing whilst Meghan Markle celebrates baby shower

Lady Gaga has also remained close to her co-star Bradley Cooper following the film, and hinted that they may well collaborate in the future. She said: "I will always be supportive of him in whatever way he chooses to go, and I feel the same way from him. We talk about future films for me, he gives me advice. He’s wonderful, but as far as future collaborations, I guess that’s going to stay a secret."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.