Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper raise eyebrows with intimate Oscars performance The Hollywood stars sang their hearts out to Shallow

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper stole the limelight at this year's Oscars with their electrifying performance of Shallow. Taking to the stage on Sunday night, the A Star Is Born co-stars gazed into each other's eyes whilst giving a rousing delivery of their award-winning song, which nearly ended with a kiss. The joint appearance marked the first time Lady Gaga had been seen since ending her engagement to her fiancé Christian Carino. The newly-single singer walked the red carpet alone, while Bradley arrived hand-in-hand with his mother Gloria and his partner Irina Shayk, whom he shares one-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform Shallow at the Oscars

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to comment on Bradley and Gaga's performance, with one saying: "Definitely get yourself somebody that looks at you like Lady Gaga looks at Bradley Cooper. #oscars." Another tweeted: "I’m a romantic at heart and this performance at the Oscars by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga was truly beautiful #OSCARS2019." A third post read: "Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper about an inch away from a whirlwind love affair on live TV. #Oscars."

Spice Girls star Mel B also gave her opinion, telling Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain: "I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend, oh my gosh." Piers then commented: "It was the look of love, wasn't it?" To which Mel added: "It really was and that's the whole gossip. That's the whole thing." Piers continued: "Lady Gaga taking her engagement ring off - she just broke off from her fiance - and if you put the maths together, you have engagement ring off, and then staring at Bradley Cooper in a way that I would say crosses a few lines." Mel added: "I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there's a women's code and hopefully that's not... hopefully it's only professional."

Just minutes after the sizzling performance, the track was named the winner in the Best Song category. Breaking down in tears during the acceptance speech, Lady Gaga told the audience: "Thank you so much. To the Academy for this wonderful honour. Thank you to every single person in this room. Thank you to Mark Ronson, to Anthony Rossomando, to Andrew Wyatt my co-writers, I love them so much. To my sister, my soul mate, I love you."

Turning her attention to Bradley, she added: "My family is here, I love you, mum and dad. Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could've sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us, thank you so much." The star continued: "If you are at home and sitting on your couch watching this right now, all I have to say is this is hard work. I have worked hard for a long time, and it is not about winning, but it's about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There's a discipline for passion, and it's not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave. Thank you."

Lady Gaga starred as a struggling singer named Ally in Bradley's critically acclaimed musical drama A Star Is Born, which was a remake of the 1937 film of the same name. She received the Critics' Choice and National Board of Review awards, and was nominated at the BAFTA, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for her role as Ally.

The stars won rave reviews for A Star Is Born

Chatting to HELLO! about her film when it was released, Lady Gaga said: "You know, I knew I was going to be a part of something special from the moment I heard Bradley sing and when we met to talk about this movie. He is such an incredible visionary, and he's so precise. Being on set with him every day, watching him work, he's like a ninja." She continued: "He works with such a precision and yet he's so free as well and every single day was like a sanctuary for making art, and I love that so much and that really feeds my soul. I just feel so humbled and grateful to be by his side tonight and be part of this incredible cast. I'm very grateful."

