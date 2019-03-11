EastEnders star Jessie Wallace reveals teenage daughter was mugged by London gang The TV actress shared the horrifying experience on Twitter

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has revealed that her teenage daughter, Tallulah Lilac Morgan, was once a victim of a terrifying mugging by a London gang. The 47-year-old, who is famous for playing Kat Slater on the BBC soap, recalled the harrowing incident in response to a fellow Twitter user who complained that his own daughter had been attacked inside a gated block of "luxury flats". Jessie went on to claim she reported it to the police but she said "nothing was ever resolved".

Jessie Wallace revealed her 14-year-old daughter was a victim of a mugging

"Teenage daughter mugged by gang, dials 999. @metpoliceUK will investigate. We hear nothing. Ring 101. Rec message," the man's tweet read. "Find out names of gang. Send to police... nothing. Police station closed/luxury flats. Not seen a real-life policeman for years. Gang continue... what happens next?" Unimpressed, he added: "Apparently if you want to see a policeman you go to Planet Organic on a Thursday between 6-7pm. I wish I was making this up @theresa_may... I wish you would come and reassure my daughter as the gang stole her passport and have her address. Also reported. Nothing frm @metpoliceuk."

READ: Jessie Wallace confirms Redwater will not return for second series

Loading the player...

Upon seeing the tweet, Jessie shared the post and said: "This happened last year in Muswell Hill to my daughter. I call the police at 8pm and they knock on my door at 3am. Nothing was ever resolved." Jessie's former co-star Kacey Ainsworth was quick to reply with: "Oh no! Hope she was ok afterwards…" The soap star shares her teenage daughter with policeman Dave Morgan; the couple split shortly after the birth.

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones shares rare picture of son Teddy