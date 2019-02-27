Charlie Brooks talks EastEnders future following comeback rumours Janine certainly brought drama to the square

The last time we saw Janine Butcher in Albert Square, she was literally getting away with murder and setting off for a new life in Paris. This means that the door is still open for Janine to return to EastEnders, but actress Charlie Brooks has revealed that she has no plans to resume her role as the villainous character in the near future. Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the 37-year-old said: "You know, never say never." But she then continued: "I don’t have plans to go back, I've been doing so much theatre. I am so lucky to get these challenging characters. I would urge people to see it before making a judgement." Host Kate Garraway also joked about Charlie's 14-year-old daughter being only enough to joining the show, prompting the star to laugh and exclaim: "I know!"

Charlie Brooks as Janine

Just last year, mum-of-one Charlie hinted at returning to the square. She told Woman magazine: "I was very fortunate with the character, and got so many wonderful and different storylines, so it was really fun to play." She then added: "I still speak to some of the cast and I’d never say never to returning. I’ve no idea where Janine’s been or what she’s been up to." Perhaps this means that, although she won't be making a comeback anytime soon - there's still potential for a shock return in the future.

Charlie previously spoke to HELLO! about why she left the show to be a mother, revealing: "It is a brave decision for me. I will miss the financial security. But I can't wait to do all those regular mummy things with Kiki, like picking her up from school and baking cakes. Between the long hours and an hour-and-a-half travelling time either side of my working day, I have missed out on those things."

