The One Show's Alex Jones shares rare picture of son Teddy - and he's grown so much! The One Show host is pregnant with her second child

With another baby on the way, Alex Jones is making sure she spends some quality time with her son Teddy. Over the weekend, The One Show host took to Instagram to share a rare snap of her little boy - who turned two in January - playing with some magazines. "It looks like chaos [and it was] but had a lovely afternoon with this little monkey," the 41-year-old wrote. Alex, who is married to Charlie Thomson, often shares updates about her life - and every now and then posts a picture of her child.

At the start of the year, the doting mum paid a heartfelt tribute when Teddy celebrated his second birthday. "Our little boy is 2 and I'm an emotional wreck," she admitted. "It's amazing to see him grow and turn into a little boy but a big part of me wants to stop time marching on and hold him close forever. Happy birthday Teddy." She added in Welsh: "Penblwydd hapus cariad bach."

READ: Emma Bunton reveals 'Strictly got her pregnant' - find out why

The TV presenter also gives honest accounts of parenting. Last month, she shared an emotional message on Instagram about the deep loneliness she felt in the weeks following her son's birth. She said: "Loneliness is one of the more unexpected feelings that can accompany motherhood, especially in the early days. I know I felt it back in the first stages with Teddy when his dad had gone back to work, mum had gone back to wales and my friends were busy getting on with their own lives whilst I was too scared to leave the house with a newborn."

Loading the player...

Alex and her husband Charlie are expecting their second baby later this year. She announced her pregnancy last year by sharing a video and showing off her growing bump. "So we've got a little bit of news – Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy…" said Alex. "I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon. But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it anymore."

MORE: Strictly stars post these amazing tributes following James Jordan's DOI win

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.