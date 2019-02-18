EastEnders star Louisa Lytton looks worlds away from character during celebration Happy birthday Louisa!

EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton is used to dressing down in her most recent storylines as Ruby Allen in the BBC One soap, but over the weekend she had a reason to celebrate – her 30th birthday! For the occasion, Louisa ensured that all eyes were on her, wearing a head-turning pink PVC dress. The vibrant number showed off the star's slim figure, and was teamed with a pair of white heels. Louisa wore her long, brunette hair up in a chic up-do, and opted for a bold makeup look. The actress shared photos from the big night on Instagram, which also featured a show-stopping birthday cake in the number 30.

EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton enjoyed a fun night celebrating her birthday

Louisa revealed that the celebration was one of her "favourite nights ever" and joked that wearing a PVC dress wasn’t the best idea because she had stayed up all night dancing. She wrote: "Last night my ever so small belated birthday dinner became one of my favourite nights ever. Thank you for making it one to remember! If I knew I’d be dancing till the early hours I wouldn’t have worn a pvc ‘I’m old, but I think I should wear this just once’ dress. Or worn pink. I really appreciate everyone turning up and turning UP."

Louisa plays Ruby Allen in EastEnders - pictured with her co-stars

Currently, Louisa is being praised for her portrayal of Ruby following hard-hitting rape storyline. The shocking storyline has been played out over a number of months since Louisa's return to the show in the autumn. The story aims to raise a debate about consent, as the incident occurred off camera. speaking about the storyline, actress Louisa said: “As someone that has been part of EastEnders before, and as a viewer of the show, I know the impact a storyline such as this can have. Although it is a huge responsibility, I feel honoured to be part of something that, by working alongside Rape Crisis, we all hope can help end the many misconceptions surrounding sexual violence.”

