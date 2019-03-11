Kevin Clifton and sister Joanne star in new 'musical' – and fans love it! What a talented family!

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has many talents, and recently his fans found out just how well he can sing when he made his debut in Rock of Ages. Over the weekend, Kevin showcased his vocal skills once again in a short 'musical' video alongside his sister Joanne Clifton. The pair took inspiration from the Book of Mormon as Kevin as they made the spoof musical footage, which was uploaded on Twitter, and captioned: "Book of Clifton. Kevin and Joanne the musical." Fans were seriously impressed with the performance, and many are now hoping that the siblings will star together in a show. One wrote: "You both have to do a musical together. That would be epic and amazing as you are both super talented dancers, singers and actors. Oh and the nicest people as well." Another added: "Both brilliant singers."

Kevin Clifton and his sister Joanne are so talented

Kevin and his sister are incredibly close, and the 36-year-old recently revealed to HELLO! that they have plans of starting up their own production company. Along with their busy schedules, both Kevin and Joanne also help to run their family's dance school – the Clifton Dance Academy – and recently decided to create online lessons so that more people can learn how to dance from the comfort of their own homes. When Kevin won the Glitterball trophy on last year's Strictly, Joanne was one of the first people to congratulate him, and was overcome with emotion when she found out the happy news. Kevin was equally as happy for Joanne when she was crowned the Strictly champion in 2016 with Ore Oduba.

Kevin and his sister Joanne are very close

The pro dancer admitted that winning the Glitterball with Stacey Dooley was one of the best surprises of the last series, and revealed that it demonstrated the power of hard work. "On the first elimination, we were in the bottom two and we were getting fours and fives from the judges and worried about being eliminated in the first few weeks," he said. "Stacey said she was really worried and wanted to stay in because she was enjoying it so much, and said she needed to do more work. So we ended up putting more hours in and gradually, gradually, she improved and improved. And then we ended up with the Glitterball which was not what I imagined it was a great surprise."

