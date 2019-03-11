Loose Women cancelled for rest of the week – details But don’t worry, it's coming back next week!

Fans of Loose Women will be disappointed to hear that the ITV daytime show is off air for the rest of the week. This is due to a scheduling clash with the races at Cheltenham Festival, which ITV are covering throughout the next few days. The programme will next be on TV on Monday 18 March. Loose Women did air on Monday though, which saw Dancing on Ice runner-up Wes Nelson appear on the show to talk about his skating experience. Wes opened up about his public break-up with ex-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson too, and admitted that he didn’t think there was a chance that they would get back together.

The episode also saw Mark Wright come and talk to panellists Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore and Denise Welch. At one point, a fiery debate broke out between Coleen and the rest of the panel as she kept trying to have her say. The women were discussing whether there was a double standard for women being violent on TV shows, with Killing Eve being used as an example, but Coleen couldn’t get her point of view across, resulting in her asking Andrea and Denise: "Can I just say something? I'm going to smash both of your faces in if you don't let me talk." Coleen then joked: "I'm never going to get a sore throat on this panel."

The panel on Loose Women are known for their different opinions, and while they always respect each other they sometimes get caught up in the heat of the moment. On Friday, Kaye Adams and Jane both had contrasting views during a discussion on childhood obesity. While Jane believed that parents were responsible if their four-year-old children were obese, Kaye didn’t think that it was right to blame them. However, while the pair were certainly not impressed with each other in the heat of the moment, they soon made up again. Kaye took to Instagram after the show to reassure viewers that they were still good friends.

Loose Women has been on TV since 1999, and the programme is set to go on the road for a one-off live show on Friday 17 May. The show will be held at Birmingham's NEC, and promises lively chat, surprises and secret shared. It will be hosted by panellists Coleen Nolan, Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Saira Khan.

Coleen said of the new show: "We're not quite sure who thought letting us four loose on stage was a good idea, but we can't wait to hit the road and have a good old chinwag with a few thousand friends! Birmingham, you have been warned. We're coming!" Saira added: "We're really lucky to present the programme with a live studio audience already – and we have a really good laugh, so to have the opportunity to now do this in Birmingham and on this scale is nothing but brilliant. We're all so excited and ready to cause a little chaos!"

