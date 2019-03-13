Strictly’s Karen Clifton shares glimpse into garden at London home The barbecue is perhaps a little optimistic right now

Storm Gareth might be tearing through the UK right now, but that hasn't stopped this Strictly Come Dancing star from enjoying her garden with her two furry friends. Karen Clifton shared a photo of her beautiful doggies - Betty and Marley - chilling in her gorgeous garden on Wednesday afternoon, giving fans a glimpse of her London home. The two pooches relaxed on a wicker chair, which is part of a stylish set that the 36-year-old dancer has in her paved patio. Fans also spotted a barbecue in the corner of the shot, which will no doubt be fired up when the sun finally does show it's face again. Karen captioned the cute shot: "These two... B & M [paw print emojis]."

Karen loves spending time at home with her pets when she's not touring or filming Strictly. She has shared photos of their life at home before, showing off her living room and kitchen which are decorated in neutral tones with cream pieces of furniture. Last week, she posed in her living room - which receives lots of natural light through the ceiling-to-floor windows - to make the announcement that she'll be taking part in the next series of Strictly.

Karen knows how to let her hair down when she's out of the house, and she recently enjoyed a Strictly reunion with Oti Mabuse and Kristina Rihanoff. She attended the TRIC Awards on Tuesday afternoon and looked stunning in a chic structured asymmetric dress, which had a monochrome colourway. Karen had a reason to celebrate, as Strictly won Best Reality Programme at the awards.

