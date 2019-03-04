Strictly's Karen Clifton and boyfriend David Webb enjoy sweet family activity Too cute!

It may not have been the most fun of activities, but Karen Clifton and her boyfriend David Webb looked like they were having a whale of a time as they washed Karen's pet dogs, Betty and Marley, at home. The Strictly Come Dancing pro shared a few videos on Instagram, showing her bathing Marley, followed by Betty.

Karen's boyfriend David was heard cooing in the background: "Such a good boy! So, what we're going to do first is we're going to shampoo you, you're going to have a nice shampoo coat." "Ooh, fancy!" Karen replied as she scrubbed her dog. Next up was Betty, who was given a treat for "being awesome". "You're going to smell so lovely for all your dog friends in the park," said Karen.

The couple enjoyed a low-key activity at home

The pro dancer is head over heels in love with her dogs and regularly shares photos of them on her social media. She's even made an Instagram page especially for her boos, as she affectionally calls them. Last year, Karen, 36, opened up about her close bond with her pooches and the role they've played in her life since splitting from husband Kevin Clifton. Speaking to Dog's Today magazine, Karen said: "Betty has been the glue that has helped us get through this as friends. She is my baby, the apple of my eye."

Karen talks about starting anew:

Karen has since moved on with her new boyfriend, opera singer David, and it looks like their relationship is going from strength to strength. The couple made their first official appearance together in mid-February after attending Aljaz Skorjanec's birthday party, before going Instagram official later in the week.

But it seems Karen and David have been dating for a lot longer than originally thought. Last month, the singer shared a throwback photo from what appears to be the summer. "Throwbacks to suntans and long hair," David captioned the selfie with Karen.

