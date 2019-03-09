Fans are loving this unlikely new Strictly Come Dancing partnership They look great together!

Karen Clifton and Gorka Marquez have delighted Strictly Come Dancing fans by performing together for a special project. The two Strictly stars partnered up for a day at Donahey's Spa and Hotel at Alton Towers on Friday, where they gave guests dance lessons before treating them to a Latin showcase. Karen and Gorka gave Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what was happening, and they looked so excited to be performing with each other. Gorka shared a video of the pair getting ready to dance, while saying: "Five minutes until the first show with Karen. Are you ready? We're ready!" After the performance, he shared another video, which showed Karen saying: "It was ace we had such a great time, and it's such a great crown here at Donahey. We did good, buddy!"

And it looks like the unlikely partnership is set to continue, as Gorka confirmed that they will perform again next month. He posted a silly photo of the pair on Instagram, along with the caption: "That moment you finish your first show at @donaheys and you know you haven’t dropped @karencliftonofficial. Thank you so much to everyone for the Awesome time!!

See you again in April." Fans were delighted with coupling, with one writing: "Absolutely superb! We enjoyed every moment of it," and another adding: "You were fab - u - lous."

Away from Strictly Come Dancing, fans are used to seeing Karen partner up with estranged husband Kevin Clifton. Despite their split last year, the former couple said they would remain dance partners and they stayed very supportive of each other during the show. However, Kevin is currently busy touring in the musical Rock of Ages and filming for his new TV show All Stars Musical. Kevin, Karen and Gorka have all been confirmed for the new series of Strictly, so we'll see them all dancing together once more later this year.

