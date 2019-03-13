Strictly Come Dancing are courting this daytime TV star – find out who The dream contestant!

Strictly Come Dancing appear to have found their dream celebrity contestant – popular daytime TV host, Rylan Clark-Neal. The This Morning star took part in Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's 24-hour dance-a-thon for Comic Relief, and it's safe to say, Rylan impressed. He busted out some fabulous dance moves in his dance-off against Jeremy Vine, prompting a tweet to be posted from the BBC's official Strictly Twitter account. "@rylan call us," Strictly hilariously replied to a video of him owning the dance floor.

Fans couldn't agree more, with one writing: "Yes please! Would LOVE him on." Another commented: "I would watch!! Is there anything he can't do @Rylan!! U can sing u can bake and u can dance!! The gift that keeps on giving." A third noted he would be a "fabulous addition" while another fan urged Rylan to call Strictly.

Rylan showed off his moves for Comic Relief

Strictly presenters Claudia and Tess completed the longest ever dance-a-thon for Red Nose Day this week, raising an incredible £782,686 for charity. As they danced around the clock they were joined by a host of celebrities during their challenge, including Mary Berry, who baked the ladies a chocolate cake and Fleur East, who kept their spirits up with an energised performance of her latest single Favourite Thing.

Strictly pro dancers also joined in the fun, including fan favourite Anton du Beke, who twirled Claudia and Tess around the mini dance floor. Katya Jones was also reunited with her former celebrity partner, Ed Balls, who has just taken part in a gruelling climb to Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief.

Claudia and Tess raised £782,686 for charity

Fans won't know until the autumn who has signed up to Strictly 2019, although the first contestant appears to have already been confirmed. Chris Evans has made no secret of his signing, saying he is looking forward to taking part although he has to undergo a medical examination first. Last December, Chris, 52, joked on The One Show: "I have said yes, probably only because my wife would like to go every week. You'd know because you get a pair of tickets don't you?"

Last month, he also disclosed on his show, The Chris Evans Breakfast Show: "I've got my contract. I've got to go for a medical because I've got a dodgy left knee so I can run on it, I can go straight but laterally I have an issue with my knee so that could be a problem."

