Louis Tomlinson opens up about late mother just days before sister Felicite's shock death

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson opened up about the devastating loss of his mother Johannah Deakin in an interview just days before the death of his 18-year-old sister Félicité. Over the past few days, the pop star has been promoting his new single, called Two of Us, which details the grief he felt after losing his mother to leukaemia in 2016. However, the father-of-one has now faced another loss. Last week, during a chat on Dan Wootton's podcast, Louis touched upon the song and it’s sad sentiment, saying: "I am getting a little bit more used to it because I have to."

"I'm lucky in a way that, because I'm the eldest [sibling], there's a lot of responsibility that falls on my head," he added. "That has kept me driven, that's kept me determined and that's helped with going through all that stuff I think is being there for my family." The star continued: "It definitely was difficult at first, but like I say, I think the responsibility, actually, that I have for other people helps me."

Louis then went on to praise his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, as well as his baby son Freddie Reign, for helping him come to terms with the death. "I'm lucky to have really, really good people round me," he explained. "My family are amazing, I've got great friends, my girlfriend's amazing, my boy's amazing. So I've got so many people around me to make me constantly feel good and responsible. That keeps me going, definitely."

Louis' younger sibling passed away at the age of 18 after suffering a suspected heart attack. Ambulances were called to her flat in west London on Wednesday afternoon after she appeared to have suffered a cardiac arrest, but medics were unable to save her. Felicite - who was known as Fizzy - was an aspiring fashion designer and influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. Louis also recently told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat that playing the song to his younger sisters Felicite, Charlotte, Daisy and Phoebe was "tough". The 27-year-old star explained: "Me as their big brother - if I can sing those words it'll hopefully help them too."

