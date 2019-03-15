Louis Tomlinson’s sister Felicite Tomlinson dies at 18

Louis Tomlinson’s 18-year-old sister Felicite has passed away at the age of 18 after suffering a suspected heart attack. Ambulances was called to her flat in west London on Wednesday afternoon after she appeared to have suffered a cardiac arrest, but they were unable to save her.

The One Direction singer is 'devastated' by the news

In a statement, the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.51pm. We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene. Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died."

A post-mortem is due to take place in due course but the teenager’s death is currently being treated as unexplained. According to The Sun, Louis, a former One Direction singer, is "devastated and distraught" by the new who was "lovable, caring, bright and beautiful."

Felicite - who was known as Fizzy - was an aspiring fashion designer and influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. Louis, 27, was in London when he was informed of his sister’s sad passing.

He was due to appear on Friday evening’s Comic Relief telethon show but has now cancelled. Even more sadly, he was set to perform his new song, Two Of Us, written as a tribute to his mum Johannah Deakin, who died in 2016 aged 43. It includes the lyrics: "You’ll never know how much I miss you. The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead."

Louis' sister Felicite said recently of the song, "I cried my eyes out in the back of my Uber, but I loved the song filled me with hope." She was so close to Louis and her other siblings she recently got all of their initials tattooed in old English letters, which added to an inking of a red snake on her left middle finger.

We send Louis and his family all our sympathies and best wishes at this tragic time.