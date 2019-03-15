Louis Tomlinson pulls out of Comic Relief following younger sister's death He was due to sing his new song about his mother's death in 2016

Following the devastating news of his younger sister's death, Louis Tomlinson has pulled out of Friday night's Comic Relief. The 27-year-old singer was due to sing Two Of Us on the show, which is a song about Louis's grief over the death of his mum Johannah in 2016. His sister Felicite - who was only 18 years old - passed away on Wednesday afternoon after an ambulance was called to her flat in West London. The cause of her death is still to be confirmed, but it is reported to have been a suspected heart attack.

READ: Stacey Solomon's son has her crying tears of joy

Louis and his sisters

Talking to the BBC earlier this week about the song he was due to perform on Comic Relief, the former One Direction member said it would be "a tough one" to play to his sisters because he "didn't want them to get caught up in the sadness." Louis is the eldest of five siblings, including twins under the age of six, who he took responsibility for after Johannah's death. He continued: "There is a lot of fight in life and I just get on with it. I'm quite a positive person but there's no two ways about it - it's sad what happened to me."

READ: George Clooney continues to speak out in defence of 'good friend' Meghan Markle

Felicite - who was known as Fizzy - was an aspiring fashion designer and influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. Louis, 27, was in London when he was informed of his sister’s sad passing. In a statement, the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.51pm. We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene. Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.