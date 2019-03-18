Claudia Winkleman shares rare picture from her son Jake's 16th birthday celebrations The Strictly presenter has three children with husband Kris

Congratulations should be in order for Claudia Winkleman after the Strictly Come Dancing host raised more than £1million for Comic Relief by dancing non-stop for 24 hours. However, the selfless presenter had her focus elsewhere as she celebrated the birthday of her 16-year-old son, Jake. In a rare reference to her family on social media, the famously private star shared a picture from her son's celebrations. A bunch of colourful balloons, including a big '16' and a red balloon emblazoned with the message 'Happy Birthday Jake' floated in the image. "He's 16," wrote Claudia. "Happy St. Patrick's Day."

The presenter celebrated her son's birthday on Sunday

A mother-of-three, Claudia chooses to keep her family life private and rarely posts about her children Jake, 16, Matilda, 12 and Arthur, seven. Speaking to HELLO! last year, the 47-year-old, who has been married to husband Kris Thykier since 2000, gave an unusual insight into her daily life and the "chaotic" school run. "It's a bit better now that they're older," she revealed, "but the kids wake up really early at 7am. We're all up making breakfast, do the drop off then come back and I'm back into bed."

Claudia and Kris have been married since 2000

In March, Claudia teamed up with fellow Strictly presenter Tess Daly to raise money for Comic Relief in 'Radio 2's Longest Ever Danceathon'. Dancing consistently for 24 hours and five minutes, the pair were joined by stars such as Mary Berry, Ed Balls and Jon Snow, as well as the casts of musicals Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Mamma Mia!. As the pair completed their final dance to Survivor by Destiny's Child, they collapsed on the floor in exhaustion. "I never want to dance again," Claudia said. "I don't like movement." Tess found support in her presenting partner throughout the danceathon, saying: "She's had my back the whole way through. We've looked after each other. We've seen each other strapped up with tape. We both had a little cry."

