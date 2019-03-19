Keith Lemon and wife Jill pose for rare selfie on fun night out The couple have been married 2002

Through the Keyhole's Keith Lemon has delighted fans by posing for a rare selfie with wife Jill Carter on a fun night out with friends. Accompanied by Irish TV presenter Amanda Byram and talent manager George Ashton, the couple, who married back in 2002, looked happy as they posed for the camera.

"Fun evening with these lovely people. Put the world to rights from everything from Star Wars to stuff I can't say but yeah. We're gonna save the world! Or just eat Big Mac rice @amandabyram @georgeashton75 fun times. Good luck with ya business x," the TV star, whose real name is Leigh Francis, told his followers.

It certainly seemed like they had a great night, with Amanda being one of the first to comment on the snap. "The absolute best evening everrrrr!!! My mouth hurts from laughing," she wrote. "Hey Zack Galligan I’ll show you how to do TV. Let’s steal some place mats. Good luck with ya businessssss."

It's not the first time the comedian has shared a snap of his wife of 17 years. Back in February he shared a close up snap of Jill and fans were quick to compare her to the Duchess of Cambridge. "I thought it was Kate Middleton," one fan replied to the photo at the time. "Prince William might be jealous," another joked.

Others compared the beauty therapist to model Kelly Brook and celebrity chef Nigella, while one commented: "I thought it was Elizabeth Hurley." Others likened Jill to former gymnast Gabby Logan and sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

Keith had shared the rare photo to mark Valentine's Day, writing: "Appy Valentine's Day beautiful lady." In his typical jokey style, the comedian quipped: "I would finish with my super hot French girlfriend for a bit of hang time with you. Whoever you are. DM me! I'm Keith Lemon from the telly x."