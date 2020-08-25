Fans can't get over how much Keith Lemon's wife looks like Kate Middleton The Celebrity Juice star shared a snap of his beautiful wife

Keith Lemon tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but every once in a while the Celebrity Juice star makes an exception and shares photos of his wife Jill and their children.

One of his sweetest tributes to his other half was on Valentine's Day in 2019, when Keith uploaded an Instagram snap of his wife, leaving many to compare Jill to none other than the Duchess of Cambridge!

"I thought it was Kate Middleton," one fan replied to the close-up photo of Jill. "Prince William might be jealous," another joked. Others compared the beauty therapist to model Kelly Brook and celebrity chef Nigella, while one commented: "I thought it was Elizabeth Hurley." Others likened Jill to former gymnast Gabby Logan and sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

Keith's caption started: "Appy Valentine's Day beautiful lady." In his typical jokey style, the comedian quipped: "I would finish with my super hot French girlfriend for a bit of hang time with you. Whoever you are. DM me! I'm Keith Lemon from the telly x."

Keith paid tribute to his wife on Valentine's Day 2019

The Through the Keyhole presenter – whose real name is Leigh Francis – married his sweetheart Jill in October 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire. The couple went on to welcome two daughters, Matilda and Dolly.

In 2017, they stepped out for Jonathan Ross' annual star-studded Halloween party, which also happened to be their wedding anniversary. Keith shared two photos of the pair in their fancy dress costumes with the heartfelt message: "What a lovely anniversary evening. Together 25 years! Married 14 years! Love you Mrs F ever since we were kids xxxxxxxxxx. Love you very much Mrs Francis."

Keith's wife Jill rarely makes public appearances

In public, Keith is known by his alter-ego Keith Lemon. But he has previously revealed that he was convinced by Jill to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself.

"I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal," he told The Sun. "You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun." He added: "My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

